T-Birds, Rock 102 Partner for 2nd Annual Mayflower Marathon Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will once again be partnering with Rock 102 and the Mayflower Marathon for the second annual Mayflower Marathon Night at the Thunderbirds game against the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

As a precursor to the event on Nov. 22, the MassMutual Center will also serve as a hub for Mayflower Marathon canned food donations at all T-Birds home games through Nov. 22. Mayflower Marathon boxes can be found in the box office lobby at the MassMutual Center, as well as in the lobby of the Thunderbirds front office.

The Mayflower Marathon activity is not exclusive to the week of Nov. 20, either. On Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., four Thunderbirds players will participate in a Celebrity Bartending night at White Lion Brewing in downtown Springfield. That evening, a portion of the proceeds from all Thunderboom burgers, draft beer, and beer can sales will benefit Open Pantry. The T-Birds Foundation has also pledged a match of those proceeds that night.

Rock 102 Morning Show hosts Bax & Nagle will also have involvement in the lead-up to the Marathon at the Thunderbirds' game on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. The two co-hosts will be on hand on the 17th, where they will be putting two signed and customized "Bax" and "Nagle" Thunderbirds jerseys up for a raffle. Tickets for these raffles will be on sale for both the Nov. 17 and Nov. 22 games, with the winners being selected at Mayflower Marathon Night on Nov. 22.

"We are grateful to be continuing this most meaningful partnership with Rock 102 and the Mayflower Marathon," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This time of year is highlighted by gracious acts of kindness, and we have no doubt our community will make this the best Marathon yet."

Bax & Nagle will also be on hand as part of the game experience on Nov. 22 following their marathon broadcast from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The full marathon will be hosted at MGM Springfield near the South End Market with the goal of filling four trailers' worth of food donations, a jump from last year's output of three.

"We are so grateful for the partnership of the Thunderbirds and for helping us bring more awareness to food insecurity in the region," said Steve Nagle of Rock 102. "The Open Pantry needs help more than ever, and the fans are a tremendous part of making this event such a success."

Over the past decade, the Mayflower Marathon has generated more than $1.5 million in food and monetary donations to the Open Pantry. The 2022 installment of the Marathon, the first to take place at MGM Springfield and in partnership with the Thunderbirds, raised $179,514.08 in donations.

"The Open Pantry provides a variety of crucial services to the Springfield community," said Bax from Rock 102. "Having the Springfield Thunderbirds as a partner in the Mayflower Marathon shows their commitment to the community as well."

