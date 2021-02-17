Wild Defenseman Daemon Hunt Returns to WHL

February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild announced today defenseman Daemon Hunt has returned to Moose Jaw, Sask. to prepare for the beginning of the season with the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Minnesota Wild's third round (65th overall) selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft skated in three AHL games this season with Iowa. This is the Brandon, Man. native's fourth season with Moose Jaw in the WHL.

