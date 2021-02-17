Gilles Senn Stops 41 in Devils' 2-1 Loss to Bears

Binghamton Devils goaltender Gilles Senn vs. the Hershey Bears

NEWARK - Gilles Senn made 41 saves as the Binghamton Devils fell to the visiting Hershey Bears, 2-1, inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House on Wednesday night.

After several big saves by goaltender Gilles Senn, the Devils cashed in on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. Late in the power play, Reilly Walsh took the puck coast-to-coast to give the Devils the one-goal lead, unassisted, at the 8:55 mark. Binghamton took the lead into the intermission with Hershey leading in shots, 13-5.

In the second period, Hershey responded just 1:41 into the frame to tie the game. Brett Leason took a pass in the right-wing circle and lifted a shot over the shoulder of Senn. The goal was his first of the year with the lone assist going to Martin Fehervary and the game was tied at one after two periods.

Damien Riat scored the lone goal of the third period to give the Bears a 2-1 lead and the eventual win. Riat cut though the defense and beat Senn through the legs for his first goal. The only assist was credited to Shane Gersich at the 9:26 mark of the third period.

Senn denied 41 of 43 shots in the loss while Ilya Samsonov put aside 22 of 23 for the win.

The Devils return to the ice as they hit the road on Saturday, February 19 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

