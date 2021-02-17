Laval Rocket Reach Agreement to Release Forward Sam Vigneault
February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket announced today having reached a mutual agreement to release forward Sam Vigneault in order to allow him to pursue his career in Europe.
Vigneault joined the Rocket on July 2, 2020 as a free agent. The 6'05'' and 203 lbs forward skated in 190 AHL career games, tallying 25 goals and 38 assists (63 points) while serving 108 penalty minutes.
Vigneault played four seasons with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL since making his professional debuts in 2016-17.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2021
- Thursday's San Jose-Tucson AHL Game Rescheduled Due to Weather - AHL
- Griffins to Finish Road Trip Before Hosting Cleveland on Saturday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Reach Agreement to Release Forward Sam Vigneault - Laval Rocket
- Game Preview: Condors Take on San Diego Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Defenseman Daemon Hunt Returns to WHL - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers and Wolf Pack Reignite Rivalry at 1 p.m. Today - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Dropped by Marlies, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Laval Rocket Reach Agreement to Release Forward Sam Vigneault
- Laval Rocket Unveils Calendar for February 2021
- AHL Announces Postponement of the Start of the 2020-21 Season for Canadian Division
- 32 Players to Attend the Laval Rocket Training Camp
- Canadiens Announce Affiliation with the New ECHL Trois-Rivieres Club