Laval Rocket Reach Agreement to Release Forward Sam Vigneault

February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release







MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket announced today having reached a mutual agreement to release forward Sam Vigneault in order to allow him to pursue his career in Europe.

Vigneault joined the Rocket on July 2, 2020 as a free agent. The 6'05'' and 203 lbs forward skated in 190 AHL career games, tallying 25 goals and 38 assists (63 points) while serving 108 penalty minutes.

Vigneault played four seasons with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL since making his professional debuts in 2016-17.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.