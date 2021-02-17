Game Preview: Condors Take on San Diego Tonight at 7 p.m.

February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors head to Irvine to take on the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7 p.m. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and on Fox Sports 970 AM through the iHeartRadio App.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win an Apple TV.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

GAME NOTES

BACK TO IRVINE

Tonight marks the third game in Irvine for the Condors already on the season. Bakersfield and San Diego will play fourth game on Friday in Bakersfield.

STRONG SHOOTING

LW Alan Quine leads the Condors through four games with 13 shots on goal.

CHANCES LIMITED

The Condors allowed just 16 shots on goal on Saturday against Henderson. It matched a team record for fewest shots allowed in a game set on March 1, 2019 at home to Iowa.

SKINNER RETURNS

G Stuart Skinner made his first start for the Condors since last March on Saturday. He made his NHL debut in a win over Ottawa on January 31, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.