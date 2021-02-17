Thursday's San Jose-Tucson AHL Game Rescheduled Due to Weather

February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Thursday's game between the San Jose Barracuda and the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL Game #49) in Tucson has been rescheduled due to travel issues caused by inclement winter weather.

The game is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. MT .

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #49 - San Jose at Tucson - from Thu., Feb. 18 to Fri., Feb. 19

