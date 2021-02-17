Thursday's San Jose-Tucson AHL Game Rescheduled Due to Weather
February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Thursday's game between the San Jose Barracuda and the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL Game #49) in Tucson has been rescheduled due to travel issues caused by inclement winter weather.
The game is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. MT .
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #49 - San Jose at Tucson - from Thu., Feb. 18 to Fri., Feb. 19
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2021
- Weather Affecting San Jose Travel Reschedules Thursday Game to Friday at 5pm - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bolduc Leads Sound Tigers to First Win of Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- AHL Reschedules Thursday's Game in Tucson Due to Weather - San Jose Barracuda
- Thursday's San Jose-Tucson AHL Game Rescheduled Due to Weather - AHL
- Griffins to Finish Road Trip Before Hosting Cleveland on Saturday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Reach Agreement to Release Forward Sam Vigneault - Laval Rocket
- Game Preview: Condors Take on San Diego Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Defenseman Daemon Hunt Returns to WHL - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers and Wolf Pack Reignite Rivalry at 1 p.m. Today - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Dropped by Marlies, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.