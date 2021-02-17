Marlies Go Back-To-Back in Winnipeg

ON THE SCORESHEET

Calle Rosen scored at 8:55 of the first period and 6:09 of the second period. This is his second career two-goal game during the regular season.

Kenny Agostino scored at 3:01 of the second period and picked up a secondary assist on Brooks' third period goal. Agostino led the Marlies last season with a career-high 27 goals.

Nick Robertson scored the game-winning goal at 3:43 of the second period. This was his first AHL career goal. He also added the lone assist on Rubins' second period goal. Robertson has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in his first two games of the season.

Kristians Rubins scored at 18:56 of the second period. Rubins recorded 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) in 47 games last season with Toronto.

Adam Brooks scored on the power play at 9:51 of the third period and earlier had the primary assist on Rosen's first goal of the game. Brooks has five goals and four assists through 13 games against Manitoba.

Timothy Liljegren had the secondary assist on Rosen's first period goal and the primary assist on Brooke's third period power play goal. Liljegren had 30 points (5 goals 25 assists) through 40 games with the Marlies last season

Joey Anderson recorded the primary assist on Agostino's second period goal. Anderson recorded 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) through 44 games last season with the Binghamton Devils.

Joseph Duszak picked up the secondary assist on Agostino's second period goal. He registered 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists) in 23 games with Toronto last season.

Rourke Chartier had the two lone assists on Robertson's and Rosen's second period goal. Chartier leads the Marlies in assists (3).

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 2-0-0-0 on the season with a .927 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 1-for-2 on the power play.

Toronto had a 34-28 edge in shots in all situations. Colt Conrad led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 2-0-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-0-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 2-0-0-0 when trailing after the first period and 1-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 2-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

Toronto is 1-0-0-0 when scoring a power play goal and 2-0-0-0 when not allowing a power play goal.

The Marlies are 1-0-0-0 in Tuesday games and are 2-0-0-0 in February.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet, C. Rosen (2)

Assists: R. Chartier (3)

Points: R. Chartier, T. Gaudet, T. Liljegren, N. Robertson (3)

PPG: A. Brooks (1)

Shots: T. Gaudet (8)

+/-: N. Robertson (+5)

PIMS: R. Clune (7)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On what was the messaging after being down 2-1 after the first period:

I think the team was fighting our exits a little bit. We were a little disconnected between our forwards and our D. We just needed to simplify some stuff there. Rich Clune really got the energy going, really got the bench lifted there for us at the end of the first and that carried us into the second.

On the line changes and Nick Robertson and Kenny Agostino switching lines during the game:

Up until that point in the game, I thought those lines were a little more productive yesterday. Sometimes moving just one body ... just gives it a different look, either sparks guys or just gives a different energy and flow. It seemed to work out tonight so after the first couple of shifts, I just left them.

On what he's liked from the defence:

Their puck play, their defending. We talked a lot about their consistency and their willingness and want to defend which is creating more offence for them. They're getting the puck back faster, than it puts them in better spots to transition and join up in the rush and especially at the offensive blue line, they're doing a lot of good stuff. [Liljegren and Rosen] have been carrying a lot of minutes and played good minutes for us. We need to continue to lead on them moving forward.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

February 15:

Signed goaltender Jeremy Link to an ATO

February 13:

Loaned forward Adam Brooks from Toronto (NHL)

Returned defenceman Timothy Liljegren on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Reassigned defenceman Martin Marincin by Toronto (NHL) to Toronto (Taxi)

Loaned forward Nick Robertson from Toronto (NHL)

Reassigned forward Scott Sabourin by Toronto (NHL) to Toronto (Taxi)

Loaned defenceman Rasmus Sandin from Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

February 18 at Manitoba - 7:00 p.m.

February 19 at Manitoba - 5:00 p.m.

February 21 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.

February 23 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

February 24 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: C. Rosen (1) (A. Brooks, T. Liljegren), K. Agostino (1) (J. Anderson, J. Duszak), N. Robertson (1) (R. Chartier), C. Rosen (2) (R. Chartier), K. Rubins (1) (N. Robertson), A. Brooks (1) PP (T. Liljegren, K. Agostino)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (26/28)

Manitoba: K. Reichel (1) (C. Suess), N. Todd (1) (T. Graovac, D. Samberg)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (28/34)

