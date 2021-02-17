Anaheim Ducks Assign Andy Welinski to San Diego

February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned defenseman Andy Welinski to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Welinski, 27 (4/27/93), began the season with Anaheim, appearing in three games with a +1 rating. The 6-1, 201-pound defenseman has recorded 1-5=6 points in 36 career games with Anaheim. He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Ducks in 2018. Welinski spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL), collecting 8-13=21 points with a +2 rating and 10 penalty minutes (PIM).

Originally selected by Anaheim in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski made his NHL debut with the Ducks on Dec. 11, 2017 vs. Carolina and became the first Ducks rookie defenseman to record a point in his first two career games since Alex Grant in 2013. The Duluth, MN native has recorded 32-72=104 points and 66 PIM in 188 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley. Among all-time Gulls defensemen, Welinski ranks second in points (24-59=83), goals and assists.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.