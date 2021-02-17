AHL Reschedules Thursday's Game in Tucson Due to Weather
February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced that Thursday's game between the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) and the Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL) in Tucson has been rescheduled due to travel issues caused by inclement winter weather.
The game is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. MT.
