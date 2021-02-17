Griffins to Finish Road Trip Before Hosting Cleveland on Saturday

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Rockford IceHogs (0-3-1-0) // Thurs., Feb. 18 // 7 p.m. // BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch:

AHLTV

Listen: ESPN 96.1 FM

Season Series: 0-0-0-0 Road, 0-0-0-0 Overall. First of eight meetings overall, first of four in Rockford

All-Time Series: 16-24-4-6 Road, 48-35-7-10 Overall

NHL Affiliation: Chicago Blackhawks

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids has not posted a winning record at the BMO Harris Bank Center in any season since 2016-17, going 3-7-2-3 in 15 visits to Rockford over the previous three seasons.

Cleveland Monsters (0-2-0-0) at GRIFFINS // Sat., Feb. 20 // 4 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: WXSP-TV,

AHLTV

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM

Season Series: 0-0-0-0 Home, 1-0-0-0 Overall. Second of eight meetings overall, first of four in Grand Rapids

All-Time Series: 31-16-1-2 Home, 55-31-5-10 Overall

NHL Affiliation: Columbus Blue Jackets

Noteworthy: The seven goals surrendered by the Monsters to Rochester last Friday are the second-most in any AHL game so far this season.

Last Week's Results

Thurs., Feb. 11 // GRIFFINS 2 at Chicago Wolves 4 // 0-2-0-0 (0 pts., T4th Central Division)

Sat., Feb. 13 // GRIFFINS 3 at Cleveland Monsters 1 // 1-2-0-0 (2 pts., 4th)

Long-Awaited Homecoming

After bussing to Rockford on Thursday to close out a four-game road stretch that is their second-longest ever to start a season (five straight in 2009-10), the Griffins will finally return to Van Andel Arena on Saturday to host Cleveland at 4 p.m. on Opening Night presented by Huntington, their first home game in 346 days. When last we saw the Griffins play within friendly confines, they defeated Iowa 4-1 on March 11, 2020. Saturday's game will be closed to the general public with no tickets available for purchase.

Ready for Our Closeup

All 15 Grand Rapids Griffins regular season games at Van Andel Arena during the 2020-21 regular season will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV. While the Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, continues his recovery from heart surgery, WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski - a veteran of 21 seasons as a Griffins color analyst - will handle the play-by-play duties alongside commentators Lou Rabaut, also a longtime analyst on Griffins broadcasts, and Mike Knuble, the former NHL star and current Griffins assistant coach.

Crisco Fries 'Em

Kyle Criscuolo has started hot in his return to a Griffins uniform, as the 2017 Calder Cup champion lit the lamp during a power play in each of the team's first two games at Chicago before chipping in an assist last Saturday in Cleveland to push his point streak to three games (2-1-3).

High-Flying Griffins

Newcomer Riley Barber assisted on both of Kyle Criscuolo's power play goals against Chicago before scoring a goal and adding an assist on Saturday in Cleveland. His four points (1-3-4) lead the team...The Griffins have scored one power play goal in each game this season, and Criscuolo (2-1--3) and Barber (0-3--3) have factored into the scoring of each...Evgeny Svechnikov (1-1-2) and Michael Rasmussen (0-2-2) have each tallied points in two of three games thus far.

Images from this story

