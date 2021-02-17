Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m.

(Newark, NJ) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening on the road versus the Binghamton Devils. The puck is slated to drop at 7 p.m. at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey. Tonight's contest is a rescheduled date of the game originally slated for Friday, Feb. 5 which was postponed due to COVID concerns with the Binghamton staff.

Hershey Bears (1-0-2-0) at Binghamton Devils (2-0-0-1)

February 17, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #4 | RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52),

Rob Hennessey (#87)

Linesmen: J.P. Waleski (#14),

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears have points in their first three games of the season, but the Chocolate and White are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss last Sunday to Lehigh Valley. Hershey's Joe Snively scored 16 seconds into the game, but the Bears had to fight back from a 3-1 deficit to eventually lead 4-3 in the third period. Lehigh Valley's Zayde Wisdom forced overtime with the tying goal, and David Kase capped a three-point game by scoring the overtime winner for the Phantoms. Cameron Schilling, Mike Sgarbossa, and Rob O'Gara also scored for Hershey in the losing effort. The Devils are also coming off a high-scoring loss, falling 6-5 to Utica in a shootout last Saturday. Ben Street had two goals, including the tying tally at 17:46 of the third period.

BLAKE BOLSTERS BEARS : Hershey forward Blake Pietila joined the team last week, signing a professional tryout agreement with the club. The veteran winger is still looking to make his Hershey debut, and if it comes tonight, it will be versus his former club. Pietila spent four years in the Devils organization after being drafted in the 5th round of the 2011 NHL Draft by New Jersey. He played two years in Binghamton, including the best season of his career in 2018-19 when he notched personal highs in goals (20), assists (26), and points (46) in just 50 games. Pietila served as an alternate captain with the Devils in his two seasons in Binghamton.

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS:

Hershey will see plenty of Binghamton in 2021, skating versus the Devils 12 times. The two teams only played a pair of times last year, with Binghamton upending Hershey on back-to-back nights. Returning Hershey forward Garrett Pilon had a pair of goals versus the Devils last season. Binghamton's roster features forward Ben Street (42 points) who was one of the team's top scorers last season.

DENYING THE DEVIL:

Last Sunday, the Washington Capitals re-assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov to Hershey. The netminder had missed nearly a month on the COVID protocol list. In his first game with Hershey, Samsonov stopped 24 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Lehigh Valley. In his rookie season in North America in 2018-19, Samsonov played one game versus tonight's opponent, the Binghamton Devils. The 2015 1st rounder blanked Binghamton, 1-0, on Jan. 16, 2019 at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. It was Samsonov's second consecutive shutout in a stretch that saw Hershey record a franchise record 17-game point streak.

STREAKING BEARS:

Hershey enters tonight's game with three players who have points in back-to-back contests. Center Mike Sgarbossa has goals in two consecutive games, while Matt Moulson tallied an assist last Sunday after scoring a goal and an assist in Thursday's win. Garrett Pilon had a two-assist game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday and followed that up with a helper in Sunday's contest versus Lehigh Valley. All three players are tied for the team lead with three points through the first trio of games on the season.

HEADED TO THE GARDEN STATE:

Due to restrictions in the state of New York, the Binghamton Devils will play all home games this season out of the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey, the practice rink of the club's NHL affiliate, the New Jersey Devils. Tonight's game marks a return to the state of New Jersey for the Bears, as the club previously played a pair of games in Atlantic City during the 2013-14 campaign. The Bears skated versus the Albany Devils at Boardwalk Hall, winning 4-1 on Jan. 12, 2014, and topping the Devils in a shootout, 3-2, on Feb. 14, 2014. Current Hershey defender Cameron Schilling played in both those contests for the Chocolate and White.

