Weather Affecting San Jose Travel Reschedules Thursday Game to Friday at 5pm
February 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Thursday's game between the San Jose Barracuda and the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL Game #49) in Tucson has been rescheduled due to travel issues caused by inclement winter weather.
The game is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. MT.
Saturday and Sunday's game remain as scheduled.
Friday: San Jose at Tucson, 5 p.m.
Saturday: San Jose at Tucson, 2 p.m.
Sunday: San Jose at Tucson, 2 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2021
- Weather Affecting San Jose Travel Reschedules Thursday Game to Friday at 5pm - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bolduc Leads Sound Tigers to First Win of Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- AHL Reschedules Thursday's Game in Tucson Due to Weather - San Jose Barracuda
- Thursday's San Jose-Tucson AHL Game Rescheduled Due to Weather - AHL
- Griffins to Finish Road Trip Before Hosting Cleveland on Saturday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Laval Rocket Reach Agreement to Release Forward Sam Vigneault - Laval Rocket
- Game Preview: Condors Take on San Diego Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Defenseman Daemon Hunt Returns to WHL - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers and Wolf Pack Reignite Rivalry at 1 p.m. Today - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Dropped by Marlies, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Weather Affecting San Jose Travel Reschedules Thursday Game to Friday at 5pm
- Roadrunners, CW Tucson Announce TV Broadcast Schedule
- Tucson Roadrunners' Road Ahead: Week of February 15, 2021
- Michael Bunting Named AHL Player of the Week
- Roadrunners Buries Game Winner in OT to Wrap Series with Reign