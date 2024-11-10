Wild Battle Late, But Fall 6-3 to Portland Saturday

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild's Daniel Hauser and Evan Friesen battle Portland Winterhawks' Kyle Chyzowski

WENATCHEE, Wash. - There was no surrender in the Wenatchee Wild on Military Appreciation Night Saturday at Town Toyota Center, but a scoring blitz in the first 40 minutes proved to be too much for the Wild to overcome in a 6-3 Western Hockey League loss to the Portland Winterhawks. The visiting Winterhawks built a 4-0 lead before Wenatchee battled back twice to cut the deficit to two goals.

The first two Portland power plays yielded goals, starting with a one-timer along the goal line from Josh Zakreski at 10:19 of the first period. A Wenatchee power play 33 seconds into the second period gave way to a Tyson Jugnauth goal 21 seconds later, when he shoveled a backhand chance on net in transition for a 2-0 advantage. Kyle Chyzowski hit the top of the net at 11:44 of the period with a left-wing chance to make it a 3-0 game, and Kyle McDonough took advantage of a turnover at the front of the net for a four-goal lead with 5:26 remaining in the period.

Wenatchee quickly charged back into the game, scoring two goals in a 45-second span. Ben Davis poked home his own rebound to cut the deficit to 4-1 with 1:11 showing on the second-period clock, and just 12 seconds into a power play, Kenta Isogai found Deagan McMillan out front for a snap from the low slot with 26 seconds remaining for a 4-2 margin at the break.

The teams traded goals from there - Chyzowski closed a shorthanded breakaway with a goal at 4:37 of the third period, before Evan Friesen tapped in a one-timer to make it 5-3 with 9:17 to go. Diego Buttazzoni's empty-net tally with 29 seconds to play put the game away, giving Portland back-to-back wins for the first time since October 9.

Wenatchee saw McMillan wrap up his night with a goal and an assist, while Isogai finished with two assists. Davis's goal was the first of his WHL career, while Friesen and Isogai both extended their scoring streaks to a season-best five games and Wenatchee posted a power play goal for a fifth straight outing. Daniel Hauser was saddled with the loss, making 28 saves.

The Winterhawks were led by Chyzowski, who ended the night with two goals and two assists. Zakreski finished with a goal and two assists, and Jugnauth wrapped up the night with a goal and an assist. Ondrej Stebetak earned his sixth win of the year behind a 37-save performance, as Portland went 2-for-3 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal. Wenatchee moved to 6-10-2-0 on the year, while Portland improved to 8-7-2-0 with the victory.

The final two games of the homestand are set for next Saturday and Sunday, starting with Youth Hockey Night presented by Delta Hotels, as Wenatchee squares off with the Calgary Hitmen. The opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets for next Saturday's game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

