Giants Resilient vs Cougars; Grab Point in OT Loss

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants came back from three separate deficits on Sunday afternoon to force overtime and grab a point in a 5-4 loss to the Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre.

The Giants' record now sits at 9-5-3 this season, while the Cougars improve to 11-4-3-2.

Cameron Schmidt scored twice for the G-Men, becoming the first Western Hockey League player to reach 20 goals, while Ty Halaburda and Tyus Sparks also scored. Burke Hood made 30 stops in net for Vancouver.

Koehn Ziemmer had two goals for the home side, including the overtime winner. Lee Shurgot, Hunter Laing and Jett Lajoie had the other Cougars' goals.

The Cougars got two power play goals in a row to take a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period, first from Ziemmer off a pass from Riley Heidt, and then Shurgot off a pass from Ziemmer.

The Giants responded on a power play of their own when Schmidt beat goaltender Cooper Michaluk from the right point for his 19th goal of the season.

Vancouver found the equalizer midway through the second period thanks to Halaburda's sixth of the season off the rush, which happened immediately following a successful Giants penalty kill.

Laing put Prince George back ahead 3-2 with 5:07 remaining in the second period off a Giants turnover in their own zone.

Before the second period came to a close, Sparks tied the game 3-3 off a pass from Jakob Oreskovic.

The Cougars went ahead for the third time early in the third period when Lajoie put away a loose puck after Dermot Johnston's point shot was stopped.

With under two minutes to go, the Giants pulled the goalie and got some late-game heroics from Schmidt, who rifled it home from the right circle on the short side past Michaluk's glove to force overtime.

The Cougars won the face-off to begin 3-on-3 overtime and only needed 31 seconds to end the game, after Heidt dropped the puck for Ziemmer, who walked into the high slot and snapped it home for his second of the game and 17th goal of the season.

SOG : VAN - 6/10/8 = 24 | PG - 13/8/13/1 = 35

PP: VAN- 1/3 | PG - 2/5

Face-Offs: VAN - 29 | PG - 36 3 STARS

1st: PG - Koehn Ziemmer - 2G, 1A, 3 SOG,

2nd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 2G, 2 SOG

3rd: PG - Riley Heidt - 3A, 2 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Burke Hood (30 saves / 35 shots)

Prince George: WIN - Cooper Michaluk (20 saves / 24 shots) UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Friday, Nov. 15 Kamloops Blazers 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre Saturday, Nov. 16 Portland Winterhawks 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre Friday, Nov. 22 Kelowna Rockets 7:05 PM PT Prospera Place

