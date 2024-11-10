Preview: Americans vs Hitmen - November 11

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Hitmen

Monday, November 11 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Veterans Night - Active duty military and veterans receive free entry by showing military ID at Toyota Center box office

LAST GAME: The Americans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, extending their win streak to 11. Brandon Whynott (2-1-3) led the way offensively while Nathan Preston turned aside 47 shots for his second win of the season.

VS CALGARY: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Hitmen. Last year the Americans fell 6-4 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 14. That loss snapped a streak of five straight wins for the Americans over Calgary. The last time the Hitmen were at the Toyota Center Tyson Greenway scored the overtime winner to give the Americans a 4-3 win on November 18, 2022.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Calgary Hitmen

Brandon Whynott (11-12-23) Ben Kindel (11-10-21)

Gavin Garland (10-11-21) Oliver Tulk (4-14-18)

Jake Sloan (6-14-20) Connor Hvidston (4-11-15)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Calgary Hitmen

Power Play - 21.7% (15-for-69) Power Play - 22.1% (17-for-77)

Penalty Kill - 81.2% (56-for-69) Penalty Kill - 80.0% (40-for-50)

Around the Concourse:

Puck and Stick Sales: Table at Section D

Columbia Basin Vets Center: Table at Section J

Service Warriors: Table at Section R

Friends of Veterans: Table at Section X

Jersey Auction: Dash Auction for theme jerseys

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jake Gudelj - Post-game (Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

