Oil Kings Drop Back-and-Forth Battle with Broncos

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 4-3 decision to the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday night in the second of back-to-back game for the Oil Kings.

It was a back-and-forth affair that saw neither team take more than a one-goal lead at any point in the contest. Oil Kings Head Coach Luke Pierce said his group didn't start the game as they would like and they had to play from behind.

"I think overall at the end, you probably give yourself a chance," Pierce said. "But nights like this one you can't get behind the eight ball like we did that first. That's not an acceptable way for our group to start."

The Oil Kings gave up a goal just a minute into the hockey game from Luke Mistelbacher, but they did respond at the 3:20 mark of the period courtesy of a Gavin Hodnett powerplay goal to make it 1-1. Swift Current restored their lead about 90 seconds later as Carlin Dezainde scored for the Broncos to make it 2-1.

Miroslav Holinka would tie things back up before the end of the period as the teams continued to go back and forth in the first period with shots 14-13 in the Oil Kings favour after the first.

Grayson Burzynski put the Broncos up 3-2, but Gracyn Sawchyn responded as he finished off a sweet passing play with Gavin Hodnett as the Oil Kings got it to 3-3. However, a Rylan Gould powerplay goal put the Broncos back up 4-3, a lead they held the rest of the way. The Oil Kigns did what they could though in the third, outshooting Swift Current 14-8 in the final frame. Overall, the Oil Kings outshot Swift Current 40-27.

The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-4, while the penalty kill was 5-for-6.

Edmonton will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Medicine Hat.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.