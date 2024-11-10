Cougars Score 4 In First Period On Route To 7-1 Win Over Giants
November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Prince George, B.C. - The Prince George Cougars scored three times in the first 6:36 of Saturday's contest on their way to a 7-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants at the CN Centre.
The G-Men drop to 9-5-2 on the season, while the Cougars improve to 10-4-3-2.
Cameron Schmidt had the lone goal for the Giants, his league-leading 18th of the season.
Koehn Ziemmer led the way for the Cougars with a hat-trick, while Borya Valis scored twice, with Terik Parascak and Lee Shurgot rounding out the scoring. Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 29 of 30 in the Prince George net, as the Giants out-shot the Cougars 30-26, including 25-16 in the first 40 minutes.
Valis scored 14 seconds into the game, which was followed up by goals 1:20 apart from Parascak and Shurgot to make it 3-0 Cougars less than seven minutes in.
The Giants got some life back when Schmidt buried his 18th of the season off a beautiful pass from Zimmer on a 2-on-1 low in the Cougars zone.
Unfortunately, that was the closest the Giants would get in the game.
Ziemmer scored his first of the night just 48 seconds after Schmidt's 3-1 goal, to restore the home side's three-goal advantage.
Neither team scored in the second period, much in part thanks to Ravensbergen's play, as the Giants outshot the Cougars 13-3. Many of the Giants chances were high quality and came on the power play or shorthanded, including breakaways for Lipinski and Schmidt.
In the third period, Ziemmer scored twice more to complete the hat-trick and make the score 6-1, before Valis added insult to injury with his second of the game and 10th of the season to make the final score 7-1. STATISTICS
SOG : VAN - 12/13/5 = 30 | PG - 13/3/10 = 26
PP: VAN- 0/6 | PG - 1/3
Face-Offs: VAN - 30 | PG - 23 THEY SAID IT
"We get down by three early on and credit to our guys, they stuck with it. We out-chanced them 5-on-5 tonight, so there are things we certainly liked there. Obviously some areas we want to clean up going into tomorrow." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio
"I give Ravensbergen a lot of credit. I thought he was really good tonight for them, maybe their best player to be honest. Obviously their top guys, Ziemmer and Heidt played well, but I thought Ravensbergen was very good and made saves at key moments. On the power play we had a ton of looks tonight and he just seemed to be all around it." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio 3 STARS
1st: PG - Koehn Ziemmer - 3G, 3 SOG, +2
2nd: PG - Borya Valis - 2G, 2A, 5 SOG, +3
3rd: PG - Joshua Ravensbergen - 29 Saves on 30 Shots GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver : LOSS - Matthew Hutchison (3 saves / 7 shots in 13:36), then Burke Hood (16 saves / 19 shots in 46:24)
Prince George: WIN - Joshua Ravensbergen (29 saves / 30 shots) UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Sunday, November 10 Prince George Cougars 2:00 PM PT CN Centre Friday, November 15 Kamloops Blazers 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre Saturday, November 16 Portland Winterhawks 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants' Blake Chorney in action
(James Doyle)
