T-Birds Drop Decision to Victoria

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. -Coster Dunn scored his third goal of the weekend but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 5-2, at the hands of the Victoria Royals Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Seattle wraps up a five game homestand Tuesday versus the Red Deer Rebels. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (5-11-2-1) once again fell behind, giving up two goals in the first period. It was the twelfth time this season the T-Birds went into the first intermission trailing after the Royals scored an early power play goal then added a second goal even strength.

The Thunderbirds opened the second period shorthanded as Victoria had 1:40 of a 5-on-3 power play. The T-Birds though killed it off and, shortly after that, generated their own power play chance and converted to close within 2-1. Dunn scored at 4:53, assisted by Matej Pekar and Scott Ratzlaff. Dunn, who scored twice Friday, now has five goals on the season.

Instead of seizing momentum though, Seattle gave the goal right back as the Royals responded just 37-seconds later to rebuild their two-goal cushion.

Down two goals going into the final period, Seattle did earn a pair of man advantages but couldn't score with the extra skater. Victoria then scored two more goals, just over two minutes apart to pull away.

The T-Birds did get a second goal, with 19-seconds remaining, from Brayden Holberton to finish the scoring.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Seattle finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play. They are 10-for-23 with the man advantage over their last seven games. As a result, the T-Birds power play is now tops in the WHL at 30.2%

Defenseman Tai Riley hit the crossbar twice as he still searches for his first WHL goal.

Defenseman Sawyer Mynio, injured in Friday's overtime loss to Calgary, missed the game against Victoria. There was no update on his status for Tuesday.

