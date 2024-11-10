Hurricanes Just Get Past Pats, 3-2
November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Lethbridge Hurricanes just snuck past the Regina Pats 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Brandt Centre.
The Pats and Hurricanes battled in a one-goal game for the majority of the contest. The Hurricanes got off to a quick start, scoring twice in the opening eight minutes of the first. Logan Peskett would then send home a rebound in front of the net to cut the deficit to one.
The ice tilted in the Pats favour in the second stanza, recording countless chances on a handful of power plays, outshooting Lethbridge 12-8 in the frame. After the Hurricanes extended their lead to 3-1 with a five-on-three power play goal late in regulation, Tanner Howe walked in on the right wing side and snapped home a nifty shot just inside the far post to get Regina back within one.
Brady Smith picked up his eighth win of the season for the Hurricanes with 19 saves, including a few in Regina's late push with the net empty. Miguel Marques (1G-2A) and Logan Warmold (1G-2A) led the way for the Hurricanes offensively, helping them to their third straight win.
Peskett scored for a second straight game, and now has five points over his last five games (3G-2A-5PTS). Howe has now scored four times since coming back from injury, and John Babcock extended his point-streak to three straight (4A) with an assist. Kelton Pyne made 22 saves in the Pats eighth straight defeat (0-7-0-1).
FINAL SCORE: Hurricanes 3, Pats 2
THE GOALS
First Period
1-0: Hurricanes at 4:13 - Miguel Marques (8), assisted by Logan Wormald & Tristan Doyle // Marques accepted a pass at the right circle and he fired it short side past Pyne to make it 1-0 Hurricanes.
2-0: Hurricanes at 7:54 - Brayden Edwards (10), assisted by Miguel Marques & Logan Wormald // The Hurricanes entered the Pats zone and a pass from the right boards bounced off a couple of players to Edwards who put it through Pyne to make it 2-0 for the visitors.
2-1: Pats at 18:12 - Logan Peskett (4), assisted by Zach Moore & Zachary Lansard // The Pats worked the puck into the Hurricanes zone where Lansard sent the puck to the net and Peskett cleaned up the garbage to get the Pats on the board with a late goal to make it 2-1.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period
3-1: Hurricanes at 16:19 - Logan Wormald (11), assisted by Logan McCutcheon & Miguel Marques (5-on-3) // An offensive zone faceoff won by the Hurricanes gave them possession on a two man advantage. It was a tic-tac-toe passing play was finished off by Wormald to make it 3-1.
3-2: Pats at 17:06 - Tanner Howe (5), assisted by John Babcock // Just after killing a penalty, the Pats went on a rush with Howe beating Smith high to his glove side to pull the Pats to within one at 3-2.
THE STATISTICS
SOG : Regina - 4-12-5-21 | Lethbridge - 11-8-6-25
PP : Regina - 0/7 | Lethbridge - 1/4
THE GOALTENDING BATTLE
Regina: Kelton Pyne (22 saves / 25 shots)
Lethbridge: Brady Smith (19 saves / 21 shots)
THE 3 STARS
First: Miguel Marques (1G-2A) - Hurricanes
Second: Kelton Pyne (22 Saves) - Pats
Third: Logan Wormald (1G-2A) - Hurricanes
COMING UP
The Regina Pats will play 10 of their next 11 games on the road, and that starts up on Friday with back-to-back road games against the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Pats are back home on November 20 when they host the Tri-City Americans.
