Crampton Plays Hero, Scores Overtime Screamer to Win 6-5

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs' Brayden Crampton on game night

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs' Brayden Crampton on game night(Spokane Chiefs)

Kelowna, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs continued their B.C. tour with a matchup against the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night, the second game between the teams in a week. Spokane knocked off the Rockets 6-5 earlier this week on the back of four points each from Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton.

Kelowna sustained the pressure for much of the first period on Saturday night, finding the net from Caden Price on a ricochet off Chiefs' goaltender Dawson Cowan.

Spokane would create a net-front scramble of their own, later in the period, with Rasmus Ekström firing home. The first period saw action on both ends of the ice with Kelowna taking 17 shots on goal to 14 for the Chiefs.

The second frame accelerated in a flash. Berkly Catton collected the puck at his own blue line and blew past the Kelowna defense before sliding in front of goal and putting away the score. Smyth Rebman and Sam Oremba provided the assists on the play at 3:29 but Catton was not done there.

The Chiefs' Captain would strike again with a tip-in from distance as the puck was sent towards the net. Defenseman Nathan Mayes would pick up an assist along with Asanali Sarkenov.

Mayes added a second apple with Spokane's fourth goal, scored just 35 seconds later by Shea Van Olm. He bounced to the open space to the right of the goal before Mayes found him for the easy finish. Paupanekis was later given an assist on the play as well.

Back on the other end Dawson Cowan made impressive save after save including a sprawling effort to maintain the lead.

Kelowna would finally pull one back on the power play with just 14 seconds to go in the second period to make it a 4-2 game.

The third period did not take the foot off the gas, with goals scored by both teams.

Cristall would score on the power play for the Rockets before Cohen Harris fired from long-range for his second career goal.

The Rockets would come all the way back to tie it 5-5 with a pair of goals from Gojsic, forcing the game to overtime.

In the extra period it was Spokane that controlled the puck with Brayden Crampton attacking the goal. He fired it on net forcing a save, before carrying it behind the goal and playing a give-and-go with Catton. Once he received the puck again, he found himself in space out front and nailed the twine.

Saturday's 6-5 victory marks the second such scoreline against the Rockets this week alone and brings the Chiefs' perfect overtime record to 3-0 this season.

With his two goals and assist, Catton was named second star of the night. Oremba, Mayes, and Schoettler all tallied two assists in the game. Spokane scored on their only power play of the night, while Kelowna scored three times in five tries with the man advantage.

The Chief's will return to the arena on Friday, November 15th for Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs Night and Saturday, November 16th for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.