Hitmen Fall To Silvertips

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Everett, WA - The Calgary Hitmen dropped to 1-1 on their U.S. Division road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Silvertips were fueled by some timely goals and a strong penalty kill in ending Calgary's four-game road point streak.

Everett got off to a quick start scoring just 36 seconds into the opening period before an Ethan Moore tally pulled the Hitmen even. The Silvertips responded, scoring twice within a span of 1:56 to take a 3-1 lead to the dressing room after 20 minutes.

Everett found another timely marker with a shorthanded tally from Kaden Hammell almost midway through the second period to extend the lead to 4-1 before Ben Kindel notched his team-leading 11th goal of the season for Calgary.

In the third, Calgary was presented with a pair of 5-on-3 powerplay chances, one for 68 seconds and the second for four seconds but were unable to capital on either opportunity before Tyler MacKenzie found the empty net to extend the 'Tips lead to 5-2. Ethan Moore added a breakaway goal for the Hitmen, his second of the night and sixth of the season to round out the scoring.

Everett outshot Calgary 46-22 with Eric Tu making 41 saves for the visitors while Jesse Sanche turned aside 19 shots for the Silvertips.

The Hitmen, 7-7-2-1, road trip will take Calgary to Kennewick to face the Tri-City Americans on Monday, Nov. 11 before stops in Portland (Nov. 13), Spokane (Nov. 15) and Wenatchee (Nov. 16). Their next home game isn't until Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome Victoria to the 'Dome for a 7:00 p.m. start.

