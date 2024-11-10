Special Teams Spark Hawks Past Wild, 6-3

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Special teams propelled the Portland Winterhawks to a 6-3 road victory in Wenatchee on Friday night, as the Hawks converted on two power play opportunities and added a crucial shorthanded tally to earn their second straight victory.

Game #17: Portland (6) vs. Wenatchee (3)

SOG: POR (34) - WEN (40)

PP: POR (2/3) - WEN (1/5)

Saves: Štěbeták (37/40) - Hauser (28/33)

GAME NOTES:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski tallied his 150th career WHL point with a shorthanded goal in the third period, as well his second four-point game (2G,2A) of the 2024-25 campaign and the fourth of his career.

Josh Zakreski recorded his third three-point (1G, 2A) of the season against Wenatchee.

Kyle McDonough netted the second game-winning goal of his career.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták tallied his first career point with an assist on Tyson Jugnauth's second period goal.

SCORING:

POR - Josh Zakreski (7) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (5) from Ondřej Štěbeták (Power Play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (11) from Josh Zakreski

POR - Kyle McDonough (3)

WEN - Ben Davis (1)

WEN - Deagan McMillan (1) from Kenta Isogai and Miles Cooper (Power Play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (12) from Josh Zakreski (Short Handed)

WEN - Evan Friesen (7) from Kenta Isogai and Deagan McMillan

GAME SUMMARY:

Josh Zakreski rifled home a one-timer on the power play to give the Portland Winterhawks the early lead, silencing the Wenatchee crowd midway through the opening period. The Winterhawks struck again just 54 seconds into the middle frame when Tyson Jugnauth delivered on a coast-to-coast rush, evading three Wild defenders before slipping a backhand five-hole on the powerplay to extend Portland's lead.

Kyle Chyzowski continued the onslaught midway through the second, picking the top corner with a laser from the left faceoff dot. Just three minutes later, Kyle McDonough pounced on a Wild goaltending miscue, burying a quick wrister from the doorstep to push the lead to 4-0. Wenatchee showed signs of life late in the period, striking twice in the final minutes to cut Portland's lead in half heading into the second intermission.

Chyzowski reached a career milestone while shorthanded, collecting his 150th WHL point as he beat the goaltender one-on-one on the backhand after Zakreski's diving effort sprung him on a breakaway 4:37 into the final frame. Wenatchee added another to the scoresheet halfway through the third to draw within two. An empty netter from Diego Buttazzoni secured the game and the 6-3 final for the Hawks.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks return home on Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. to face the Calgary Hitmen at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

