Preston, Esler Medal with Canada at 2024 U17 World Challenge

November 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Sarnia, Ont. - A total of 15 WHL players, including Spokane Chiefs Mathis Preston (gold) and goaltender Carter Esler (silver), have earned medals at the 2024 U17 World Challenge, including eight as representatives of gold-medal winning Canada White.

Canada White defeated Canada Red by a final score of 3-1 to earn the gold medal at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, home of the OHL's Sarnia Sting. The win marks the second consecutive gold medal for Canada White at the U17 World Challenge.

Preston (Penticton, B.C.) was the star for Canada White in the tournament, recording six goals and seven points, including a goal in the gold medal win Saturday night.

"This is the best feeling in the world and I am so proud of these guys," Preston said Saturday. "We had to face a bit of adversity through the tournament, but I am so happy we were able to [win gold] today. The puck was not going in for me in the preliminary round, but I kind of broke through in the medal round and I am happy I was able to contribute. I could not have done it without such great teammates around me."

Canada White jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, thanks to a tournament-leading sixth goal from Preston. Victoria Royals defenceman Keaton Verhoeff (Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.), serving as captain for Canada White, logged the lone assist on the play.

Niagara IceDogs forward Braidy Wassilyn (Campbellville, Ont.) scored the lone goal of the night for Canada Red, one-timing a pass from Prince George Cougars blueliner Carson Carels late in the third period.

Penalty trouble for Canada White provided some life for Canada Red late in the third period, as they cut a 3-0 lead to 3-1. But that's as close as Canada Red would come, as Canada White held on to claim the gold medal.

WHL players winning gold with Canada White include defencemen Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / Richmond, B.C.), Giorgos Pantelas (Brandon Wheat Kings / Victoria, B.C.), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / Lacombe, Alta.), Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals / Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.), and forwards Riley Boychuk (Prince Albert Raiders / Cochrane, Alta.), Mathis Preston (Spokane Chiefs / Penticton, B.C.), Liam Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / Osoyoos, B.C.), and Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / Osoyoos, B.C.).

WHL personnel key to Canada White's success were Barclay Parneta (Director, Operations / Vancouver Giants) and Ryan McDonald (Assistant Coach / Prince Albert Raiders).

WHL players taking home silver with Canada Red include goaltender Carter Esler (Spokane Chiefs / Okotoks, Alta.), defencemen Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / Cypress River, Man.), Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / Calgary, Alta.), and forwards Joe Iginla (Edmonton Oil Kings / Lake Country, B.C.), Jaxon Jacobson (Brandon Wheat Kings / Brandon, Man.), Brett Olson (Vancouver Giants / Spruce Grove, Alta.), and Cruz Pavao (Tri-City Americans / Calgary, Alta.).

WHL personnel that played a role in Canada Red's success were Matt Anholt (Assistant Coach / Lethbridge Hurricanes), Jeff Harvey (Goaltending Consultant / Saskatoon Blades), and Dr. Michael Conrad (Team Physician / Victoria Royals).Canada Red went 2-0-0-0 in preliminary round action to claim first place in Group A before knocking off the United States by a 7-3 margin in the semifinal to advance to the gold medal game.

Canada White went 1-0-0-1 in preliminary round play - the only blemish coming in a 5-4 overtime loss to Sweden. That sent Canada White to the quarter-finals, where they knocked off Finland by a 4-2 score before exact revenge on Sweden with a 6-4 triumph in the semifinal to punch a ticket to the gold medal game.

