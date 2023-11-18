Wichita Continues Heroes Weekend Tonight vs. Rapid City

November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Andy Willis awaits the puck against the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Andy Willis awaits the puck against the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues their three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 58-52-12 against Rapid City and 35-23-6 at home against the Rush.

Last night, the Thunder skated out to a three-goal lead and held off a comeback attempt from the Rush to earn a 4-2 victory.

With the win, Wichita moves into a third-place tie with Tulsa in the Mountain Division. Rapid City sits in fifth place with nine points.

The Thunder will look to extend their home winning streak to five tonight. The Rush have lost four in a row.

Peter Bates continues to be red-hot for the Thunder. He has goals in four-straight after tallying his eighth of the season last night. Bates also added two helpers, giving him nine points over his last four games. He is tied for fifth in goals.

Michal Stinil recorded three points in last night's win over Rapid City. He finished with a goal and two helpers. Stinil notched his third multi-point outing of the season, first three-point game of the year and first two-assist game.

Lleyton Moore tallied his second goal of the season last night. The rookie defenseman has 10 points (2g, 8a) in 13 games this year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (39)...Xavier Pouliot is fifth in penalty minutes (35) and fourth in minor penalties (10)...Bates is tied for fifth in goals (8) and third in shooting percentage (34.8%)...Trevor Gorsuch is sixth in minutes played (391) and fourth in saves (238)...Lleyton Moore is third in power play assists for rookies (5) and fifth in power play points for rookies (6)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (28.6%)...Wichita is fifth overall on the power play (23.3%)...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Radomsky leads all rookies goaltenders with 248 saves and is tied for second in the league in minutes played (475)...Rapid City averages just 10 penalty minutes per game...Blake Bennett is tied for fourth in shooting percentage (33.3%)...

Join us tonight for Heroes Weekend, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill.

The team will be wearing a special uniform to honor all of our heroes. Get the Heroes weekend four-pack that includes four tickets, two aviator sunglasses and a free Bang Bang Shrimp from Bonefish Grill for just $80. Click HERE for Friday, HERE for Saturday and HERE for Sunday.

Fans can also come catch the Joint Services game. Join us as we honor our military starting at 5:15 p.m. with the doors opening at 5 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.