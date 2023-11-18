Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Todd Goehring

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced that the club has signed forward Todd Goehring to an ECHL contract.

Goehring, 26, re-signs in Worcester after attending the 2023 Worcester Railers Training Camp. Goehring came to camp as a rookie coming out of Sacred Heart University. He began the 2023-24 season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League, recording three goals and two assists in seven games.

Goehring spent five seasons playing NCAA Division I hockey for the Pioneers, amassing 56 points (27-29-56) in 150 games played. The Wayside, NJ native signed with the Atlanta Gladiators for six games in 22-23 following his final year at SHU, recording two penalty minutes. Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Goehring split time in juniors between the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, and New Jersey Junior Titans and Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League. In 103 juniors games, the 5'11", 154lb forward scored 70 points (25-45-70).

