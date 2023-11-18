Everblades Score Four Unanswered, Defeat Glads 6-2
November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, FL. The Atlanta Gladiators (8-2-0-0) scored two power play goals, on Friday night, but were defeated by the Florida Everblades, (6-5-1-0) 6-2, at Hertz Arena, in Estero, Florida.
Three Stars:
1. FLA - B. Carpenter - 3A
2. FLA - O. Chau - 1G, 1A
3. FLA - C. Hausinger - 1G
The Everblades would open the scoring with two goals in a span of 1:07 midway through the first period. First, Patrick Hollway's (11:10) shot found twine from the blue-line, and then, shortly thereafter, Will Reilly (12:17) would light the lamp from out high as well.
Later in the period, while on the power play, the Gladiators would answer back, with Jackson Pierson (13:49) beating Cam Johnson upstairs. 1:10 later, Atlanta would convert up a man once again, with Mitch Fossier (14:59) netting his seventh of the year.
In the middle stanza, Cam Hausinger (7:28) and Zach Treks (15:55) would restore the Everblades' two goal lead.
Florida would add two more in the third period, with Oliver Chau (9:01), and Nathan Staois (10:54) both lighting the lamp.
Cam Johnson made 23 saves on 25 Gladiator shots in the victory, meanwhile Tyler Harmon stopped 23 of 29.
