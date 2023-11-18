Thunder Inks Forward Nick Fea

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of forward Nick Fea (FEE-ah) to a Standard Player Contract.

Fea, 26, is in his second year as a pro. The Oak Ridge, New Jersey native split last season with the Worcester Railers and the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. In 47 combined games, he tallied 35 points (18g, 17a).

Prior to turning pro, he played four years at Wilkes University (NCAA DIII). In 86 career games, he piled up 121 points (42g, 79a). Fea earned NCAA III (MAC) Second Team All-Conference and UCHC All-Tournament Team honors in 2021-22.

