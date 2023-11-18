Preview: Royals Em'Bark' on a Series Finale with the Growlers, Pucks & Paws Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 for a Scooby-Doo/Pucks & Paws Night promotional game at Santander Arena. The home game will feature the opportunity to bring you dog to a hockey game!

Festivities include a small dog race on the ice at the first intermission, a pet food drive supporting Humane Pennsylvania, local dog shelters and sanctuaries with dogs to meet and greet, dog treats on the concourse, and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot at section 109 presented by Albright College.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting specialty 'Scooby-Doo' themed jerseys on the ice! Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 3-6-1-1 record after defeating the Growlers in overtime, 4-3, in the series opener on Friday, November 17. Forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) and points (14) through ten games this season. Devon Paliani leads the team in assists (8).

Chyzowski is tied for the league lead in goals (10) and leads the Royals in points (14). He had his career high six-game goal streak snapped on Saturday. He finished with seven goals and 10 points in the six-game stretch.

Scouting the Growlers:

Newfoundland (5-5-3-0) has opened their season with 13 points through 13 games. Rookie forward Jackson Berezowksi leads the Growlers in assists (11), points (16) and his tied for second on the team in goals (5) with forward Tate Singleton behind Grant Cruikshank (7). Defenseman Jonny Tychonik leads the blue line in points (7).

The Growlers enter Santander Arena today with a 0-2-2-0 record on the road and a three-game point streak (1-0-2). They suffered an overtime loss on Sunday, November 12, 2-1, against Worcester after shutting out the Railers, 4-0, on Friday, November 10 before falling to the Royals in overtime, 4-3, in the series opener.

