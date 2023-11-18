ECHL Transactions - November 18
November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 18, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Vinnie Purpura, G returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson
Cincinnati:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add David Cotton, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add William Provost, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve
Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Kalamazoo:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Adam Samuelsson, D activated from reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve
Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bennett MacArthur, F placed on reserve
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Ross Armour, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval
Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval
Wichita:
Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve
Delete Eetu Makiniemi, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Todd Goehring, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Riley Piercey, F activated from reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)
Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
