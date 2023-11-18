ECHL Transactions - November 18

November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 18, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Vinnie Purpura, G returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson

Cincinnati:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add David Cotton, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add William Provost, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on reserve

Delete Julian Kislin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Kalamazoo:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Adam Samuelsson, D activated from reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bennett MacArthur, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Ross Armour, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval

Delete Nolan Yaremko, F recalled by Laval

Wichita:

Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from reserve

Delete Eetu Makiniemi, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Todd Goehring, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Riley Piercey, F activated from reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)

Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

