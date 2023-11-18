Big Second Period Leads Idaho Over The Americans

November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Idaho Steelheads' Keaton Mastrodonato and Matt Register celebrate win

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Idaho Steelheads' Keaton Mastrodonato and Matt Register celebrate win(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Boise, Idaho- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators go down in defeat 5-1 at the hands of the Idaho Steelheads in front of 5,261 in Boise.

The game was tied 0-0 after the first period as Idaho outshot the Americans 16-11. The game changed in the second frame as Idaho scored four times. Two of those four goals on the power play, as Idaho built a 4-0 lead after two, despite being outshot 17-13 by the Americans.

Each team had a goal in the third frame. Spencer Asuchak scored his second in the last three games, and second of the season at 12:43 of the third to cut the lead to 4-1. However, Idaho wasn't done either. Five minutes later Wade Murphy fired a wrist-shot into the Allen net to give the Steelheads back their four-goal lead. They would go on to win by the four-goal margin.

The loss for the Americans was their fifth in a row. Idaho won their sixth straight game on home ice improving to 10-2-0.

The final game of the three-game series is Saturday night at 8:10 PM CST.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - D. Wells

2. IDH - Z. Franklin

3. IDH - F. Arcuri

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.