Big Second Period Leads Idaho Over The Americans
November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Boise, Idaho- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators go down in defeat 5-1 at the hands of the Idaho Steelheads in front of 5,261 in Boise.
The game was tied 0-0 after the first period as Idaho outshot the Americans 16-11. The game changed in the second frame as Idaho scored four times. Two of those four goals on the power play, as Idaho built a 4-0 lead after two, despite being outshot 17-13 by the Americans.
Each team had a goal in the third frame. Spencer Asuchak scored his second in the last three games, and second of the season at 12:43 of the third to cut the lead to 4-1. However, Idaho wasn't done either. Five minutes later Wade Murphy fired a wrist-shot into the Allen net to give the Steelheads back their four-goal lead. They would go on to win by the four-goal margin.
The loss for the Americans was their fifth in a row. Idaho won their sixth straight game on home ice improving to 10-2-0.
The final game of the three-game series is Saturday night at 8:10 PM CST.
Three Stars:
1. IDH - D. Wells
2. IDH - Z. Franklin
3. IDH - F. Arcuri
