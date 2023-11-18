Cyclones Fall Short, Split Series with Railers

Worcester, MA - The Cyclones fell to the Railers 4-2 and split the season series with Worcester. Cincinnati moves to 6-5-0-0, but has still outshot every opponent this season.

* The Railers opened the scoring for the second-straight night with Todd Goehring's first of the season. Worcester doubled its advantage when Zach White tapped in a puck to an empty net following a misplay by goaltender Olof Lindbom behind the cage.

* In the middle frame, the Railers took a 3-0 lead on a nice slap pass from Trevor Cosgrove who connected with Blade Jenkins.

* Cincinnati would not go quietly in the 3rd. Ole Julian Bjørgvik Holm made a beautiful move in-tight before shooting one into the top corner. Just three minutes later, Matej Pekar tipped in a Steven MacLean point shot to cut the deficit to 3-2. Worcester added an empty net goal with the Railers' Tristan Lennox shutting the door and finishing with 43 saves.

Up next, Cincinnati heads back home to the Heritage Bank Center next Wednesday November 22nd to host the Indy Fuel.

