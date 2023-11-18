Growlers Run Royals 6-4
November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers picked up their first road win of the season in a 6-4 victory over the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.
Alec Butcher opened the scoring for Reading on a breakaway midway through the first period to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.
Matt Brown made it 2-0 Royals with 4:26 left in the 1st before Grant Cruikshank got one back for the Growlers with a great individual effort to cut it to 2-1 Reading after 20 minutes.
Newfoundland opened the floodgates to start the second as Zach O'Brien, Jonny Tychonick and Nolan Dillingham all struck for the visitors in the first five minutes of the middle frame to make it 4-2 Growlers in a flash.
Yvon Mongo got Reading back within one late in the 2nd before Dillingham sniped his second of the night to make it 5-3 Newfoundland heading into the third period.
Shane Sellar put the pressure on as he cut it to 5-4 with 2:47 left to go before Jackson Berezowski gave the Growlers some insurance as his empty netter made it a 6-4 final in favour of Newfoundland.
Quick Hits
Nolan Dillingham scored his first (and second) pro goal in this one.
Jonny Tychonick had a career high five points (1G, 4A).
Newfoundland head to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - N. Dillingham
2. NFL - G. Cruikshank
3. NFL - J. Tychonick
Friday, December 8th
NEW foundland night - ANC
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST
Mary Brown's Centre
MNE Maine Mariners
at
NFL Newfoundland Growlers
Mary Brown's Centre
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 18, 2023
- Kalamazoo Gels in Commanding Road Shutout of Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rabbits Outlast Icemen 5-3, Move Atop Eastern Conference with Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lennox Notches 43 Saves in 4-2 Win Over Cyclones - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Run Royals 6-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fuel Visited the Upside Down in Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Fall Short, Split Series with Railers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- A Home Win Before Hitting the Road for Two Weeks - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Inks Forward Nick Fea - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Fall to Lions on Controversial Call - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Continues Heroes Weekend Tonight vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Todd Goehring - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - November 18 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Battle Hard, But Fall Short to Greenville on Friday - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades Score Four Unanswered, Defeat Glads 6-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Look to Avoid Sweep in Boise - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Em'Bark' on a Series Finale with the Growlers, Pucks & Paws Night - Reading Royals
- Big Second Period Leads Idaho Over The Americans - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Run Royals 6-4
- Growlers Fall Short 4-3 in OT
- Series Preview: November 17 & 18 at Reading
- Growlers Sign Defenceman Matt Brassard
- Growlers Fall 2-1 in OT to Railers