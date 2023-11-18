Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm)

November 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-2-0-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (4-4-2-0)

November 18, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #13

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Trevor Wohlford (38), Austin O'Rourke [10]

Linesmen: Davids Rozitis (90), Brady Fagan [89]

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (2-0-0-0) Home:(1-0-0-0) Away: (1-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 17, 2023 - Greenville 5 at Jacksonville 3

Next Meeting:

January 13, 2023 Greenville at Jacksonville

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (5-4-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(32-26-8)

QUICK BITS

WHAT DISADVANTAGE?

Friday night's win was highlighted by a perfect night for the penalty-kill unit, as the Rabbits remained unblemished away from home when shorthanded. Despite facing three consecutive shorthanded situations in the third, the Rabbits kill stopped all five Icemen power-plays to improve to 16/16 on the road. Greenville holds the top spot in road penalty kills and the league lead in total efficiency, killing off 89.2% of their penalties.

MANNY LENDS A HAND

Despite multiple skaters on both teams recording multi-point performances in last night's meeting, Brannon McManus was the only who started the season of giving early by posting a pair of assists. The helpers, which were both primaries on power-play, were his seventh and eighth of the season.

MARTY MAGIC

Max Martin, who finished second on the Swamp Rabbits in scoring (52) last season, opened last night's second period with his first goal of the season. In his first 22-23 campaign Martin lit the lamp 14 times from the blue line, leading his team's defenders in the category. The night wasn't finished for Martin, as he recorded an assist on Josh McKechney's power-play goal later in the period, his sixth apple of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.