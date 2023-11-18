Kalamazoo Gels in Commanding Road Shutout of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-7-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, stormed out to a 2-0 advantage in the first and rode a flawless night between the pipes by rookie Jonathan Lemieux on Saturday for a 4-0 victory against the Indy Fuel (3-6-1-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Lemieux's (4-5-0-0) gem included multiple fantastic stops inside his 32 saves, securing his first professional shutout along the way. The clean sheet is Kalamazoo's first of the season and the rookie was named the game's first star for his efforts.

Erik Bradford (2a), Ty Glover (1g, 1a), Michael Joyaux (3a), and Brad Morrison (2g) all recorded multiple points in the win.

Morrison (3) opened the scoring 1:54 into the contest by tapping in a loose puck flung in front by Bradford (6) from below the right circle.

Morrison (4) scored his second goal of the game 1:52 later on the power play courtesy of Glover (4) and Joyaux (3). With the goals, Morrison notched the K-Wings' first multigoal game of the season.

Glover (3) hit the scoresheet at the 13:39 mark of the third by deflecting in a Bradford (7) shot from the right side. Joyaux (4) also assisted the goal; all three K-Wings registered their second point of the contest on the tip-in.

Collin Adams (3) put a bow on things with a right circle snipe on the rush with 16:55 left in regulation. Tanner Sorenson (1) picked up his first point of the season, and Joyaux rounded out his three-assist night on Adams' tally.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 32-30.

The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST for Peanuts Night at Wings Event Center versus the Iowa Heartlanders (5-4-2-0).

Wednesday is also a 269 Night ($2 beers & sodas, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 tickets) and a Winning Wednesday. It's also Kalamazoo's first in-person specialty jersey auction of the season. Tickets to the game can be purchased HERE.

