WHL Stars of Tomorrow: Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars

The Cats of the Western League are back on the prowl following a season that saw them sit atop the Western Conference food chain.

And, at the centre of the pack is a hungry cub ready to sink his claws into his WHL competition.

Having spent the 2023-24 season bouncing between the Prince George Cougars and the CSSHL's Pilot Mound Academy U17 Prep team, Carson Carels is set to make the leap as a full-time member of the WHL.

A large part of his desire to join the Western League comes from watching the Cougars reach the Western Conference Championship during the 2024 WHL Playoffs. Watching his Club fall to the Portland Winterhawks in six games, the blueliner is motivated to make a difference on the roster this season.

"We made a really good run, really good team. Wish we could've went further, obviously, but sometimes things don't go your way," Carels said.

The defenceman also admits that not only would he like to find success for himself, but, more importantly, he'd like to do it for the community of Prince George, B.C.

"Just walking out there in the playoffs and seeing all the fans in their white just shows how much support we have from the community, and it's such a hockey-based city, which helps a lot with our organization."

First joining the Cougars' community in September of 2023, Carels quickly developed a fondness for the town, as it reminded him of what it was like playing in Pilot Mound, Man., along with growing up in the community of Cypress River, Man. - which boasts a population of less than 200 people.

"As soon as I got there, I felt really comfortable," Carels admitted. "Especially getting up there during the season, I felt like I was at home almost. It was perfect."

His quick bond to Prince George further helped the defenceman, as his calm demeanour caught the attention of Cougars Associate Coach Jim Playfair during last season's training camp. According to the longtime NHL coach, Carels has a lot of traits that are not typically found in young players.

"I think last year's training camp, it was the first time I'd seen Carson play, and I was really impressed with a lot of his details," he shared. "He does a lot of things as a young defenceman that you want to develop in an older defenceman. So, I think he's well ahead of the curve on a lot of his details and his structures."

Carels' performance during the team's training camp and pre-season helped him earn a handful of skates during the 2023-24 regular season. Appearing in seven games, the then-15-year-old recorded a total of three assists - including a two-assist, +4 outing in a 9-2 win over the Vancouver Giants in December 2023.

Impressed at how the Manitoban controlled the game at just 15 years old, Playfair knew Carels was the type of player he wanted on his roster at 16.

"He was a player that we put in the lineup, we were able to play him consistently. We didn't have to protect him," Playfair explained. "I think his experience from last year, his willingness to learn and grow through his own mistakes - through video, through practice, details - really set him up. We could see that he's got a great base to his game, and he's going to be a good player in this league for a long time."

This season, Carels has also caught the eye of the veterans he plans on sharing the blueline with. According to Playfair, his lineup regulars know Carels is a special talent.

"In talking to our veteran defenceman that helped us out through training camp trying to identify some details with our young players coming in and what they thought of the players, they certainly have a lot of respect for where Carson is today, and where they think he can move to through his career in the Western Hockey League."

Playfair also believes the Carels is a talent that the Cougars organization has seen shades of before. Through his impressive capabilities as a two-way defenceman, Carels shares a similar style of play with recent WHL graduate, Cougars captain, and Hershey Bears defenceman, Hudson Thornton.

"When you look at Hudson Thornton, our captain who's been a top point producer for us for the last three or four years and has graduated and he's gone pro, that's a really good role for Carson to fill for us on the offensive side of it," Playfair shared. "I don't think he's going to be put into a category of being just an offensive defenceman or just a defensive defenceman. I think he's going to touch all parts of our game."

However, the comparison doesn't come as a surprise to Carels. Much of his tenure with the Cougars last season was spent following the Club's captain.

"He really just took me under his wing, and I learned a lot about the community, how the Cougars are run, and everything," Carels said.

Thornton was also the player in the locker room who fed Carels advice ahead of his first few bouts of on-ice action.

"We played together in training camp, and he could tell that sometimes I was a little nervous, and he just told me to play my game and trust my abilities because he trusted in me."

"Just try to not do too much and play my game"

Now, with Thornton's teaching in hand and last season's lessons on the mind, Carels' drive to crack the Cougars' roster is at an all-time high - and the coaching staff can see it.

"He came into camp expecting to play for the PG Cougars this year, which is a really important step for him. He's trained at a higher level, he's prepared himself to come in and make the team."

Yet, in the eyes of Playfair, Carels needs to aim his sights way higher.

"I really trust that his maturity, and his ability to take direction is going to allow him to just become a really well-rounded defender. He's going to play pro for a long time when he's done in the Western Hockey League."

Carels and the Cougars are set to begin their 2024-25 WHL Season campaign on Friday, September 20, when they host the Spokane Chiefs.

