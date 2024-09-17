Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born F Matthew Edwards from Vancouver

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired 2005-born forward Matthew Edwards from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Edwards, a 6-foot-1 winger out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has 85 Western Hockey League games under his belt with the Giants and was originally a fourth-round pick (76th-overall) by Vancouver in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Edwards led the Giants in penalty minutes last season with 107 in 47 games, bringing his career total to 179.

The move puts the Chiefs at 16 forwards going into Friday's season opener in Prince George. Edwards becomes the fourth 19-year-old on the team, joining defenseman Saige Weinstein and goaltenders Dawson Cowan and Cooper Michaluk.

