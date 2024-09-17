Wheat Kings Trade Tansem to Wenatchee Wild

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings have traded 18 year old defenceman Seth Tansem to the Wenatchee Wild for a 6th round pick in the 2027 WHL Draft.

Tansem had 3 assists and was a +2 in 44 games with the Wheat Kings last season. A former second round pick by the Prince Albert Raiders in 2021, he was acquired by the Wheat Kings in October 2023 for a 4th round pick in the 2025 WHL Draft.

"With camp closing out, we have some difficult decisions to make" said Marty Murray, General Manager and Head Coach of the Wheat Kings. "We have an abundance of defensemen in

Brandon, and some of our younger players have impressed. We wish Seth all the best in Wenatchee!"

With the move, the Wheat Kings roster for home opener looks a lot more clear with the team now having 14 Forwards, 9 Defencemen and 3 Goaltenders.

3 Wheat Kings remain at NHL Camps - Carson Bjarnason (Philadelphia), Charlie Elick (Columbus), and Marcus Nguyen (Florida).

Wheat Kings open the 2024-25 WHL Season at home when the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors visit Westoba Place on Friday, Sept. 20th.

