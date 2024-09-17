Caden Leibel Inks WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Winterhawks

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of forward Caden Leibel to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Leibel was drafted in the fourth round (86th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft by the Winterhawks and is the second player from the 2009-born class to sign with Portland.

"As one of the younger players in the Neely Cup, Caden impressed us with his up-tempo style and offensive ability," said President and General Manager Mike Johnston. "He will add depth to our talented group of young forwards."

Leibel, 16, spent last season with Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep G, putting up 40 points (20G, 20A) in 27 games with the CSSHL U15 club. The forward ranked third on the team in goals and fourth in total points.

Participating in his first Neely Cup last month, Leibel tallied two goals and six assists, tying for second-most points amongst all players and helping Team Mahon to a second-place finish.

Prior to the 2023-24 season, the Surrey, B.C., native skated with Delta's U15 Varsity team where he netted 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 27 games. -

