Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Defenseman Tansem from Brandon Wheat Kings

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Defenseman Seth Tansem with the Brandon Wheat Kings

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Jeremy Champagne/Scramble Studio) Defenseman Seth Tansem with the Brandon Wheat Kings(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Jeremy Champagne/Scramble Studio)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2006-born defenseman Seth Tansem from the Wheat Kings in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, Tansem brings two years of WHL experience to the Wild, with 93 appearances and 11 points over that stretch with Brandon and the Prince Albert Raiders. A second-round selection by Prince Albert in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, he came to the WHL following a successful three-year run in his hometown with RINK Hockey Academy in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, where he starred on the blue line for the school's Under-15 and Under-18 teams.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Seth Tansem to the Wild family.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.