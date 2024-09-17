Multiple Winterhawks Invited to National Hockey League Training Camps

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize 11 players from the 2024 Western Conference Championship team who have been invited to NHL training camps this month. Nine of the 11 players are eligible to play for the Winterhawks during the 2024-25 season.

Six forwards, four defensemen and one goalie will depart this week for rookie camps, and several will remain with their NHL clubs for main camp soon after. Six players were previously drafted by NHL clubs and three others have earned invitations after strong showings during the 2023-24 season. View the full list of Winterhawks attending NHL camps below:

2023-24 Winterhawks Invited to NHL Camps

NAME NHL TEAM DRAFTED POS. HOMETOWN

Marek Alscher Florida Panthers 2022 - Rd. 2, #93 DEF Kladno, CZE

Luca Cagnoni San Jose Sharks 2023 - Rd. 4, #123 DEF Burnaby, B.C.

Kyle Chyzowski Tampa Bay Lightning Camp Invite FWD Surrey, B.C.

Nate Danielson Detroit Red Wings 2023 - Rd. 1, #9 FWD Red Deer, Alta.

Josh Davies Florida Panthers 2022 - Rd. 6, #186 FWD Airdrie, Alta.

Tyson Jugnauth Seattle Kraken 2022 - Rd. 4, #100 DEF Kelowna, B.C.

Marcus Nguyen Florida Panthers Camp Invite FWD Calgary, Alta.

Carter Sotheran Philadelphia Flyers 2023 - Rd. 5, #135 DEF Sanford, Man.

Jan Špunar Florida Panthers Camp Invite GOA Olomouc, CZE

James Stefan Edmonton Oilers Free Agent Signee FWD Laguna Beach, Calif.

Josh Zakreski Philadelphia Flyers Camp Invite FWD Saskatoon, Sask.

Five of the 11 Winterhawks listed above were previously named to the Winterhawks 2024 preseason roster. While still maintaining their junior eligibility to play in Portland, Alscher, Cagnoni, Danielson, and Davies have all signed NHL contracts and are expected to begin their professional careers. James Stefan signed with the Oilers last spring as a free agent and graduates from the WHL with 256 career points in 254 games. Marcus Nguyen, who was traded to the Brandon Wheat Kings earlier this summer, enters his final year of junior eligibility and the other five players Winterhawks invited to camp have yet to sign professional contracts and will likely return to the WHL for the 2024-25 season.

In addition to this year's Hawks attending camp, 2023 graduate Chaz Lucius will attend the Winnipeg Jets camp and former 2020 NHL Draft selection Jaydon Dureau is set to attend Tampa Bay's camp yet again.

Congratulations and best of luck to our Winterhawks!

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.