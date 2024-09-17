39th Annual General Meeting Recap

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club held their 39th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, September 16th at 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Here are the highlights from the Annual General Meeting:

- Surplus/Deficit: team had a surplus of $250,890.00 during the 2023-2024 season

- Ticket revenue finished 109% to budget

- Advertising sales finished to 107% to budget

- Overall revenue ended up 110% to budget

- Average attendance in 2023-2024 was 3,729 per game

- 2024-2025 Season Ticket number 2,082

- An increase of 21% on Playoff revenues from 2023

- Qualified for the WHL post-season for the eighth consecutive season

- Miguel Marques and Harrison Meneghin drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

"We are very happy with the work that we were able to accomplish last year in having a strong turnaround from our $70,000 loss in 2022-2023," said Hurricanes General Manager of Business Operations, Terry Huisman. "We were able to watch our expenditures and with creativity in building our revenue generation. This was truly a team effort to deliver a strong bottom line.

"In addition, the Board of Directors have re-elected the following Directors to three-year terms: Doug Paisley, Ryan Tunall, Darren Stocker, Keith Hitchcock and Mandy DeCecco-Kolebaba.

Shareholders who were not in attendance at the 39th Annual General Meeting can view a copy of the financials by visiting the Hurricanes Office at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena; office hours are 9:00am until 4:30pm.

