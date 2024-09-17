Giants Acquire Draft Pick from Spokane for Matthew Edwards

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Forward Matthew Edwards with the Vancouver Giants

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Forward Matthew Edwards with the Vancouver Giants(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the acquisition of a fifth-round draft pick in 2025 from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for 2005-born forward Matthew Edwards.

Edwards, 19, had two goals, four assists and 107 penalty minutes in 45 games for the Giants in the 2023-24 season. Originally a fourth-round pick in 2020, Edwards has recorded nine points (4G-5A) and 179 penalty minutes in 85 career WHL games.

"We would like to thank Matthew for all of his contributions to the Vancouver Giants over the last two-plus seasons," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "He was an incredible role model and a tremendous teammate."

The Giants would like to wish Matthew all the best in Spokane.

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoff games, plus a free subscription to WHL Live. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.