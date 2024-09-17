Broncos Sign Faul to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce that 2008 forward Gavin Faul (Edmonton, AB) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Faul, 16, was listed by the Broncos and made big strides with the organization before signing with the organization.

Gavin played his 2023-24 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 Prep program in the Canada Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) scoring 55 points (26 points, 29 assists) in 28 games played.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie is looking forward to seeing the way Faul develops with the team.

"Gavin is a skilled offensive forward that has the ability to play efficient minutes because of how he gets around the rink," he says. "He is getting stronger and will continue to work towards playing on the other side of the puck, but has the ability generate some offence at our level."

Swift Current will continue their pre-season schedule this weekend against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, September 13, before closing out the pre-season in Moose Jaw Saturday.

The 2024-25 WHL Regular Season Opener goes September 20 against the Saskatoon Blades.

