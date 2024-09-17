2024-25 Season Preview - Moose Jaw Warriors

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Ahead of the 2024-25 WHL Season, the Western Hockey League will be previewing the rosters of our Clubs in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

The Moose Jaw Warriors will look to their returning leaders, key arrivals, and NHL Draft eligibles, as the club gets set to defend their WHL Championship, this season.

RETURNING LEADERS

Kalem Parker

Defenceman (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 65 GP - 6 G - 36 A

Brayden Schuurman

Forward (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 66 GP - 20 G - 28 A

Brayden Yager

Forward (2005)

23-24 Season (WHL): 57 GP - 35 G - 60 A

KEY ARRIVALS

Deegan Kinniburgh

Forward (2006)

23-24 Season (WHL): 65 GP - 5 G - 8 A

2021 9th Round Pick - 171st Overall

Nolan Paquette

Defenceman (2007)

23-24 Season (AJHL): 47 GP - 5 G - 18 A

Listed (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Aaron Sawatzky

Defenceman (2008)

23-24 Season (AEHL U18): 35 GP - 5 G - 6 A

2023 1st Round Pick - 16th Overall

KEY DEPARTURES

Jagger Firkus

Forward (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 63 GP - 61 G - 65 A

Seattle Kraken Organization

Denton Mateychuk

Defenceman (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 52 GP - 17 G - 58 A

Columbus Blue Jackets Organization

Matthew Savoie

Forward (2004)

23-24 Season (WHL): 34 GP - 30 G - 41 A

Edmonton Oilers Organization

NOTABLE DRAFT ELIGIBLES

Ethan Hughes

Forward (2006)

23-24 Season (WHL): 48 GP - 1 G - 2 A

Lynden Lakovic

Forward (2006)

23-24 Season (WHL): 68 GP - 18 G - 21 A

Connor Schmidt

Defenceman (2007)

23-24 Season (WHL): 41 GP - 3 G - 5 A

WARRIORS BY THE NUMBERS (2023-24)

Team Record: 44-21-0-3 (91 points)

Division Ranking: 2nd, East.

2024 WHL Playoffs: won 2024 WHL Championship

Goals For: 297 (3rd)

Goals Against: 228 (8th)

PP (Overall): 32.4 (1st)

PK (Overall): 76.4 (10th)

