2024-25 Season Preview - Moose Jaw Warriors
September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Ahead of the 2024-25 WHL Season, the Western Hockey League will be previewing the rosters of our Clubs in a 22-part, team-by-team series.
The Moose Jaw Warriors will look to their returning leaders, key arrivals, and NHL Draft eligibles, as the club gets set to defend their WHL Championship, this season.
RETURNING LEADERS
Kalem Parker
Defenceman (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 65 GP - 6 G - 36 A
Brayden Schuurman
Forward (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 66 GP - 20 G - 28 A
Brayden Yager
Forward (2005)
23-24 Season (WHL): 57 GP - 35 G - 60 A
KEY ARRIVALS
Deegan Kinniburgh
Forward (2006)
23-24 Season (WHL): 65 GP - 5 G - 8 A
2021 9th Round Pick - 171st Overall
Nolan Paquette
Defenceman (2007)
23-24 Season (AJHL): 47 GP - 5 G - 18 A
Listed (Moose Jaw Warriors)
Aaron Sawatzky
Defenceman (2008)
23-24 Season (AEHL U18): 35 GP - 5 G - 6 A
2023 1st Round Pick - 16th Overall
KEY DEPARTURES
Jagger Firkus
Forward (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 63 GP - 61 G - 65 A
Seattle Kraken Organization
Denton Mateychuk
Defenceman (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 52 GP - 17 G - 58 A
Columbus Blue Jackets Organization
Matthew Savoie
Forward (2004)
23-24 Season (WHL): 34 GP - 30 G - 41 A
Edmonton Oilers Organization
NOTABLE DRAFT ELIGIBLES
Ethan Hughes
Forward (2006)
23-24 Season (WHL): 48 GP - 1 G - 2 A
Lynden Lakovic
Forward (2006)
23-24 Season (WHL): 68 GP - 18 G - 21 A
Connor Schmidt
Defenceman (2007)
23-24 Season (WHL): 41 GP - 3 G - 5 A
WARRIORS BY THE NUMBERS (2023-24)
Team Record: 44-21-0-3 (91 points)
Division Ranking: 2nd, East.
2024 WHL Playoffs: won 2024 WHL Championship
Goals For: 297 (3rd)
Goals Against: 228 (8th)
PP (Overall): 32.4 (1st)
PK (Overall): 76.4 (10th)
