Aaron Zulinick Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Portland

September 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of defenseman Aaron Zulinick to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. Zulinick, who was previously added to the Winterhawks protected list, signs with the club after an impressive showing at last month's Neely Cup.

"Our scouts do a great job of identifying talented players and Aaron is an example of a player who has continued to progress even though he wasn't drafted," said President and General Manager Mike Johnston. "We are excited to sign him to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement."

Zulinick, 16, recently played for the Thompson Blazers U17 AAA program, scoring 12 goals and 36 assists in 32 games. The product of Kamloops, B.C., led all British Columbia Elite Hockey League (BCEHL) defensemen with 48 points during the 2023-24 season. Zulinick was named the BCEHL U17 Defenseman of the Month four times and was recognized as a U17 All-Star. In the playoffs, the 5-foot-10, 156-pound defenseman scored five points in seven postseason contests.

Before playing for the Blazers, Zulinick developed with RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna, producing 35 points across 93 regular-season games at the under-15 level.

Zulinick made his Winterhawks debut this past weekend when Portland played two preseason contests in Everett, Wash.

