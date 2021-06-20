Whitecaps Snap Losing Streak

June 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps ended up playing into early the following day due to unforeseen circumstances as they beat the Lake County Captains by a score of 9-2 on Saturday night at Classic Park.

The evening began with a thunderstorm that adversely affected the playing surface, causing a delay of more than two and a half hours and the shortening of the game to just seven innings. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Once the contest started, Daniel Cabrera opened the scoring with an RBI-double to highlight a two-run first inning. In the third, Rey Rivera blasted his second home run in as many games with a three-run blast to extend the lead to 5-0. Daniel Schneemann launched a solo shot to bring the score to 5-1. In the fourth, run-scoring doubles by Bryant Packard and Trei Cruz punctuated a four-run outburst to conclude the 'Caps scoring in the victory.

Beau Brieske (3-2) collected his third win of the season by tossing 5.2 innings and giving up just one earned run without walking a batter and striking out seven. Captains pitcher Eric Mock (0-2) gave up seven runs in 3.1 frames. The Whitecaps record improves back to the break-even mark at 20-20 as Lake County drops to 22-19. Meadows led the Whitecaps offense by reaching base safely in all four of his plate appearances highlighted by a single and pair of walks.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Lake County Captains conclude this six-game series Sunday afternoon as Lake County can sweep this series with a win beginning at 1:30 pm. West Michigan's starting pitcher is Detroit Tigers top-30 prospect Keider Montero against Captains pitcher Mason Hickman. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:15 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.