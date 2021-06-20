TinCaps Game Information: June 20 at Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-23) @ Dayton Dragons (24-17)

Sunday, June 20 (2:05 p.m.) | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio | Games 6 of 6 in Series | Road Games 18 of 60 | Game 41 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (1.94 ERA) vs. RHP Eduardo Salazar (3.24 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps and Dragons split a doubleheader. Fort Wayne took Game 1, 7-4, while Dayton prevailed in Game 2, 7-1. Both games were tied through 5 1/2 innings.

ELITE ELLIOTT: High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month in May, Ethan Elliott, has been the best pitcher in the league this season, continuing into June. His 1.94 ERA is the lowest in the circuit, while he's 2nd in strikeouts with 57 and WHIP at 0.84. The lefty has a .182 average against, tied for 3rd lowest in the HAC.

HOMZA HITS: Catcher Jonny Homza ranks 10th in the HAC in OPS (.860). He's also tied for 7th in extra-base hits (17) and doubles (10), while ranking 8th in runs (28). He turned 22 last Sunday.

REY ON THE RUN: Infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC with 13 stolen bases.

POWER BAT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 5th in the HAC in home runs with 9, tied for 7th in RBIs with 27, and 10th in SLG at .504.

DOUBLE MACHINE: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 17. That's also tied for 2nd most in all of Minor League Baseball.

BIG LEAGUE BATTLE: While the TinCaps and Dragons play, their parent clubs are also in action against each other. San Diego's roster currently features 4 former Fort Wayne players: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), catcher Webster Rivas (2017), and starting pitchers Chris Paddack (2016) and Dinelson Lamet (2015). In all, 48 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the bigs this season, including Reds reliever Brad Brach (2009).

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC. But on the road, Fort Wayne is slashing .199 / .292 / .311 (.604 OPS). All of those numbers are the league's lowest away splits. The 'Caps are 12-11 at home, but 4-11 on the road so far.

CLOSER: Righty reliever Carter Loewen leads the HAC with 6 saves, with his latest coming last Sunday. Loewen is 6-for-7 in save tries.

WOAH, WALDRON: In the HAC, Matt Waldron ranks 5th in ERA (2.74) and 7th in WHIP (1.01).

LIGHTS OUT LUGO: In the HAC, Moises Lugo ranks 8th in ERA (3.12), 9th in WHIP (1.07), and is tied for 3rd in AVG against (.182).

260 TO THE SHOW: Dennis Lin of The Athletic has reported that the Padres are promoting right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson to their MLB roster from Triple-A El Paso. Thompson is set to become the 196th player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to reach the big leagues. Thompson made 7 starts for the 'Caps in 2017 and then 20 starts, plus 2 relief appearances, in 2018.

