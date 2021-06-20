Captains Lose Delayed Affair, 9-2

(Eastlake, OH) - After a two hour and 33 minute rain delay that pushed the start of Saturday's game to 9:33 p.m., the Lake County Captains (22-19) suffered their first loss in their six-game series hosting the West Michigan Whitecaps (19-21). The Captains fell to West Michigan late Saturday night at Classic Park, 9-2. The game was shortened to seven innings, by rule, due to the late start.

The Whitecaps grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Captains starter Eric Mock hit Bryant Packard with a pitch to begin the game and walked Parker Meadows with one out. Danny Cabrera then hit an RBI double to dead center field to score Packard. A sacrifice fly to left by Eliezer Alfonzo plated Meadows from third.

Mock almost wriggled out of a jam in the third, but a three-run homer by Rey Rivera extended the Whitecaps' lead to 5-0. The Whitecaps loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk to Trei Cruz, a single by Meadows and a single by Cabrera. Alfonzo then ripped a line drive right at Captains first baseman

Joe Naranjo, who stepped on first base for a double play. Rivera then followed with a blast over the right-center field fence.

Daniel Schneemann put the Captains on the board in the third. Whitecaps starter Beau Brieske retired the first seven men he faced, but Schneemann broke the string with a long solo homer to right field to cut the Whitecaps' lead to 5-1.

The Whitecaps added to their lead in the fourth. Mock walked Corey Joyce with one out. After Joyce stole second, Packard doubled him home with a two-base hit to left. Lefty

Tim Herrin came in from the bullpen to relieve Mock, but Cruz greeted him with an RBI double to left-center that plated Packard. Following Cruz's double, West Michigan loaded the bases on a throwing error by Raynel Delgado at third and a walk to Cabrera. Alfonzo then hit a sharp grounder to third base. Delgado made a diving stop to his left and forced out Cabrera at second, but Aaron Bracho's throw to first skipped in the dirt. Cruz scored from third and Meadows scored from second when the ball bounced off of Naranjo's glove to give the Whitecaps a 9-1 lead.

Lake County added one final run in the bottom of the sixth. Joe Donovan reached on an infield single to open the inning. Shortstop Trei Cruz charged the roller and threw the ball away, which allowed Donovan to reach second. With two outs, Bryan Lavastida singled to right field to score Donovan and make the score 9-2, Whitecaps.

Brieske (3-2) earned the win for West Michigan. The Whitecaps starter held the Captains to two runs, one earned, over 5.2 innings. Brieske struck out seven, walked none and allowed four hits.

Mock (0-2) took the loss for Lake County. He gave up seven runs on six hits across 3.1 innings on the mound. The Captains' starter struck out one, walked three and hit one batter.

Mason Hickman gets the start for the Captains in the finale of the six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. at Classic Park.

