Rattlers and River Bandits Rained Out on Sunday

June 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Quad Cities River Bandits tried to play on Father's Day at Modern Woodmen Park. However, the weather would not let the teams complete a full inning of play.

Wisconsin got a base runner in the top of the first inning as Garrett Mitchell drew a walk with two outs from River Bandits starting pitcher AJ Block. The tarp went on the field after Rattlers starter Victor Castañeda hit Nick Loftin with one out in the bottom of the first inning and the rain got heavier throughout the delay. The game was officially halted after about a 40-minute delay.

Under the new rules imposed by Major League Baseball, Sunday's game will be treated as a postponement instead of as a suspended game. That means the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Timber Rattlers return to Modern Woodmen Park for a series against the River Bandits from August 24 through August 30. The date of the twinbill will be decided at a later date.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for their first home game since June 6. Wisconsin will host the Peoria Chiefs at 7:05pm. Justin Bullock (1-1, 4.09) is set to start for the Rattlers. Peoria has named Jack Ralston (1-3, 3.44) as their starting pitcher.

Baseball is for everyone and the Timber Rattlers are celebrating Pride Night presented by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Plus, Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark on Tuesday, follow the Timber Rattlers action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 6:45pm. The game will be available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv, too.

High-A Central League Stories from June 20, 2021

