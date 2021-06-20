Johnston Continues Home Run Tear As Snappers Fall 6-3 To Chiefs
June 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
PEORIA, IL - After hitting for the cycle in Saturday's win, Beloit Snappers' (21-21) first baseman Troy Johnston stayed hot with a home run in back-to-back games in Beloit's 6-3 loss to the Peoria Chiefs (17-25).
The Chiefs scored three runs in the first inning off Beloit starter Zach King with a three-run home run from Brady Whalen. Neither team would score again until the sixth inning. That's when Troy Johnston would hit an opposite-field home run, his sixth home run of the season to make it a 3-2 ballgame. Then, with two down and 0-2 count, Nic Ready turned on an inside fastball for a home run to left field to tie the game.
The Snappers fell apart in the end, giving up three runs combined in the seventh and eighth inning and losing 6-3.
Beloit's Top Performers: Thomas Jones was 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Kameron Misner was 1-for-4 with a double. Ready was 2-for-4 with his first home run since May 23rd in Cedar Rapids.
Upcoming Promotions:
- Tuesday, June 22 the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Snappers coin bank sponsored by Educators Credit Union,
- Thursday, June 24 Thirsty Thursday is back at Pohlman Field meaning 2-for-1 Busch Lights all game long.
- Saturday, June 26 will be a blast as Saturday Night Fireworks are back!
- Sunday is Family Funday. It is also the most jam-packed day of the year so far! It is Princess Day at Pohlman Field. Four princesses (Snow Princess, Tower Princess, Princess of the Heart, and Mermaid Princess) will be at the game! A select ticket package available at SnappersBaseball.com will allow early access to the princesses with a food and beverage buffet. 2-for-1 select seltzers (White Claw - Mango and Black Cherry, Vizzy and Truly), kids run the bases after the game and families can have a catch in the outfield.
Beloit will be back home this Tuesday, June 22nd against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
